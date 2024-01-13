Mini Ageing 12+ Chunks In Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

Now that your small breed dog is in its senior years, it's important to ensure that its diet continues to support its health as it ages. Nutrition never stops becoming important for your dog, no matter the age. The only thing that changes is the type of nutrition required. Suitable for small dogs over 12 years of age that weigh up to 10kg, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Ageing 12+ in Gravy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your mini dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Mini Ageing 12+ in Gravy contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants. This formula of antioxidants helps to neutralise the effects of free radicals. What's more, thanks to a carefully adapted phosphorus level, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Ageing 12+ in Gravy also helps to support your dog's renal system by assisting in the maintenance of healthy kidney function and activity. Although it is important to help your dog maintain coat health throughout its life, it's particularly important when it's in its senior years. The inclusion of Omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA also helps to support and maintain your dog's healthy, well-nourished skin and good coat condition. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Ageing is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Mini Ageing 12+ in Gravy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

