Many small breed dogs can be at a higher risk of having certain types of bladder stones or urinary crystals forming. The food that your dog eats plays a key role in helping to support good urinary health. ROYAL CANIN® Mini Urinary Care is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of dogs with urinary sensitivities. This food is suitable for adult dogs that weigh up to 10kg. This formula's high moisture content helps to dilute your dog's urine, supporting a well-balanced mineral content. This helps to create a urinary environment in which it is less likely that harmful stones or crystals to form. The tailor-made kibble in this product is developed exclusively for small dogs like yours. Not only is its shape and size created to facilitate easy chewing and swallowing, but it also helps to encourage your dog to drink more water, which in turn increases the frequency at which your dog urinates to support optimal urinary tract health. At ROYAL CANIN®, everything we do is driven by our passion for pet health. Our Canine Care Nutrition range is the result of decades of advanced scientific research into developing tasty canine nutrition that also supports your dog's health. This product is not suitable for dogs that have previously experienced a urinary issue, such as crystals or stones. If you are concerned that you dog may have a urinary issue, it is strongly advised that you seek the advice of your vet. But don't just take our word for it - this product's results are a proven success. When tested at the Royal Canin kennels, this food resulted in a 21% increase in urine dilution among the participating dogs.

