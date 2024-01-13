PRODUCT DETAILS

Giant dogs take around 18-24 months to reach their adult weight of 45+ kg. During this time, their nutritional needs evolve, so we have developed two diets: ROYAL CANIN® Giant Puppy, to be fed between 2 and 8 months, and ROYAL CANIN® Giant Junior, for the period of 8 to 18/24 months. During your giant-breed puppy's intense growth period, they need enough calories and the right nutrients to grow healthily. This is a time when your puppy's bones, muscles, senses and nervous system are developing. It's also the period when the antibodies your puppy got from their mother's colostrum weaken, meaning they need optimal protein to build their own immune system. ROYAL CANIN® Giant Puppy contains tailored nutrients to support your giant-breed puppy's intense growth period between 2 and 8 months and helps to limit excess weight gain. This formula contains nutrients such as vitamins C and E to help support the puppies' natural defences while their immune systems are still developing. Extra-large dogs have sensitive digestive systems and may be prone to diarrhoea and flatulence. A combination of beneficial prebiotics (such as FOS, MOS and beet pulp) and highly digestible proteins, helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. Additionally, the formula has precise levels of minerals, including calcium and phosphorus, to support the development of rapidly growing bones. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Giant Puppy has also been specially adapted for your puppy's extra-large jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. By the time your giant-breed puppy reaches 8 months old, they will need a diet that's specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a junior dog. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Giant Junior. At Royal Canin, we're committed to creating a better world for cats and dogs. For more than 50 years, we've worked closely with breeders, vets, and pet experts, sharing specialist knowledge and scientific research to create a dedicated approach to individualised, precise nutritional solutions. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process to guarantee the optimal quality of food. When your giant-breed puppy eats ROYAL CANIN® Giant Puppy, they're getting a complete and balanced diet.

