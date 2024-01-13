Mini Puppy Chunks In Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

Small breed puppies grow very fast. During their intense growth period, they need enough calories and the right nutrients to grow healthily. This is a time when your puppy's bones, muscles, senses and nervous system are developing. It's also the period when the antibodies your puppy got from their mother's colostrum weaken, meaning they need optimal protein to build their own immune system. ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy in Gravy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of small breed puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 10-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of 4-10kg. This tailored diet contains appetising chunks in gravy, designed with a size, texture and taste that's perfect for small breed, growing puppies. This formula contains nutrients such as vitamins C and E to help support the puppies' natural defences while their immune systems are still developing. The formula is also enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA) to help support healthy brain development in puppies. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy in Gravy also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy in Gravy has been created to satisfy the most delicate canine palate. This wet food offers your puppy a positive sensory experience, supports healthy hydration and is perfect for mixed feeding with the ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy dry kibble diet. Did you know that a puppy's nutritional needs change as they grow? By the time your puppy reaches 10 months old, they will need a diet that's specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown dog. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult, available either as a dry kibble diet or with wet chunks in gravy. At Royal Canin, we're committed to creating a better world for cats and dogs. For more than 50 years, we've worked closely with breeders, vets, and pet experts, sharing specialist knowledge and scientific research to create a dedicated approach to individualised, precise nutritional solutions. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process to guarantee the optimal quality of food. When your small breed puppy eats ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy in Gravy, they're getting a complete and balanced diet.

