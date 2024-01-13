PRODUCT DETAILS

Growth is an essential stage in your Rottweiler puppy's life. It's the time of new encounters and physical changes. During this key period, it's particularly important to provide your puppy with nutrients that help to support optimal health. Suitable for puppies up to 18 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Rottweiler Puppy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your young Rottweiler in mind. Because your puppy's immune system develops gradually, ROYAL CANIN® Rottweiler Puppy contains a complex of antioxidants, such as vitamin E. This exclusive formula helps to support your puppy's natural defences during this important life phase. The Rottweiler is a naturally athletic breed with lots of enthusiasm and high activity levels. That's why it's important that your puppy's diet helps to support its joint, bone, and muscle health. ROYAL CANIN® Rottweiler Puppy contains L-Carnitine and an adapted protein content, as well as adequate levels of calcium and phosphorus. These nutrients help to support the healthy development of your puppy's muscles and bones. What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Rottweiler Puppy contains a combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P) and prebiotics (FOS) that help to support your puppy's digestive health. The high quality protein is specifically selected for its high digestibility. This formula also helps to maintain a healthy balance of intestinal flora, which ultimately contributes to good stool quality. Additionally, the kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Rottweiler Puppy is tailor-made exclusively for the Rottweiler breed. The size and shape of the kibble is specially adapted for your puppy's jaw shape - making it easier for your young Rottweiler to pick up and chew. The texture of this kibble also encourages thorough chewing before your dog swallows it. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your puppy's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your puppy eats ROYAL CANIN® Rottweiler Puppy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

Read more