PRODUCT DETAILS

Small yet sturdy, the Miniature Schnauzer has intelligence, confidence, endurance and vigilance - meaning your puppy has the potential to grow up to be a great family dog or guard dog! That's why it's important that your puppy's diet contains supportive nutrients to help get it off to a great start in life. Suitable for Miniature Schnauzers up to 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Miniature Schnauzer Puppy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your puppy in mind. Growth is an essential stage in your dog's life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy's immune system develops gradually. ROYAL CANIN® Miniature Schnauzer Puppy contains a complex of antioxidants - including vitamin E - that help to support your puppy's natural defences as it grows. The Miniature Schnauzer's friendly character makes them highly appreciated companion dogs and, as such, they will sometimes live indoors. In these cases, it is particularly important to control their weight. Alongside daily exercise, a diet with a moderate fat content is recommended to maintain optimal health. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Miniature Schnauzer Puppy is specifically designed to help support harmonious growth whilst also maintaining an ideal weight, thanks to a reduced level of fat and an enrichment of L-Carnitine. ROYAL CANIN® Miniature Schnauzer Puppy also contains a combination of nutrients with high quality protein and prebiotics to support digestive health and maintain an optimal balance of intestinal flora, which ultimately contributes to good stool quality. The exclusive formulation of kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Miniature Schnauzer Puppy is designed specially to help support dental health by reducing the risk of tartar formation, thanks to the inclusion of calcium chelators. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your puppy's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your puppy eats ROYAL CANIN® Miniature Schnauzer Puppy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

