Newborn puppies have unique nutritional requirements to help support their developing senses and nervous systems. What's more, feeding growing puppies is a strenuous task that can take its toll on your large dog's metabolism. During the weaning period when the litter are transitioning to solid food, your dog and her nursing puppies need a tailored diet to meet their unique nutritional needs. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Starter Mother & Babydog is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of new mothers and their puppies. This formula is suitable for large adult dogs that weigh between 26 and 44kg, and for weaning puppies up to 2 months old. Large dogs often have big litters - sometimes of more than 10 puppies - and this is very demanding on their metabolism. This tailored diet is specially adapted to meet your large dog's high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation. It's also formulated to support the healthy development of nursing puppies. This formula contains nutrients such as vitamins C and E to help support natural defences. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics (such as MOS) and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Starter Mother & Babydog also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. This formula is enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA) to help support healthy brain development in young puppies. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Starter Mother & Babydog is easy to rehydrate with water, giving it an appetising porridge texture that's ideal for weaning puppies. Did you know that a puppy's nutritional needs change as they grow? In the short span of 8 weeks, your puppies will need a diet that's specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs during the next growth phase. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy, available either as a dry kibble diet or with wet chunks in gravy. At Royal Canin, we're committed to creating a better world for cats and dogs. For more than 50 years, we've worked closely with breeders, vets, and pet experts, sharing specialist knowledge and scientific research to create a dedicated approach to individualised, precise nutritional solutions. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process to guarantee the optimal quality of food. When your large dog and her puppies eat ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Starter Mother & Babydog, they're getting a complete and balanced diet.

