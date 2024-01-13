PRODUCT DETAILS

Small in size but full of energy, The West Highland White Terrier - or "Westie" - is one of the most popular breeds of dog within the terrier group. Suitable for West Highland White Terriers over 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® West Highland White Terrier Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. Your Westie's distinctive and coarse white coat needs special care to help preserve the quality of its hair and maintain good skin health. That's why ROYAL CANIN® West Highland White Terrier Adult contains a specific complex of nutrients and omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) to help maintain the health of your Westie's skin and coat. Furthermore, the West Highland White Terrier typically has a rough coat and delicate skin, therefore ROYAL CANIN® West Highland White Terrier Adult also contains specific amino acids for hair growth support and fatty acids from borage oil and flax seeds for further skin nourishment. A diet which supports your dog's dental health is important for the maintenance of your dog's healthy teeth and gums. Thanks to the inclusion of calcium chelators, the kibble in ROYAL CANIN® West Highland White Terrier Adult helps slow down tartar formation and build-up to support overall dental hygiene. What's more, ROYAL CANIN® West Highland White Terrier Adult also helps to satisfy even the fussiest of appetites, thanks to a specially adapted combination of exceptional flavours for increased palatability. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® West Highland White Terrier Adult, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

