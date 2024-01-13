Yorkshire Terrier 8+

PRODUCT DETAILS

Yorkshire Terriers - or 'Yorkies' - are naturally even-tempered, active and intelligent dogs - full of energy and gusto. Because each breed has its own specific requirements, ROYAL CANIN®'s Breed Health Nutrition range caters to the dietary needs of dogs of different breeds to support optimal health. Suitable for Yorkshire Terriers over 8 years old, ROYAL CANIN® Yorkshire Terrier Adult 8+ is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. The Yorkshire Terrier's prominent coat is regarded as its best known feature. It is exceptionally fine and long - it also never stops growing. The Yorkie's attractive coiffure does not moult and requires special nutrients to keep it soft and silky. ROYAL CANIN® Yorkshire Terrier Adult 8+ contributes to maintaining the health of your Yorkie's coat through an adapted content enriched by essential omega-3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA), omega-6 fatty acids, borage oil, and biotin. Yorkshire Terriers are also known for their long life span. They can live for over 15 years on average, meaning they are exposed to the effects of ageing in the last third of their life. This is why ROYAL CANIN® Yorkshire Terrier Adult 8+ contains an exclusive combination of antioxidants to help maintain cellular health and is formulated with an appropriate phosphorus content to care for kidney health of Yorkshire Terriers as they mature. ROYAL CANIN® Yorkshire Terrier Adult 8+ also helps support the Yorkshire Terriers's sensitive digestive system. It contains highly digestible (L.I.P) proteins and a selection of specific fibres, including prebiotics to help promote a balanced intestinal flora, maintain a healthy digestive system and help promote optimal stool quality. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Yorkshire Terrier Adult 8+, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

Read more