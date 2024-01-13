Adult Small Dog

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Adult Small Dogs ROYAL CANIN® Adult Small Dogs is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to help support the optimal weight of small breed dogs that weigh less than 10kg. Digestive health: This highly digestible formula contains specially selected prebiotics to help support healthy digestion. Dental health: Thanks to the kibble's mechanical brushing effect and the inclusion of a calcium binder, ROYAL CANIN® Adult Small Dogs helps to delay the formation and build-up of tartar to support your dog's dental health. Urinary health: This diet also supports a healthy urinary tract thanks to an adapted mineral balance. Important to note: Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. Mixed feeding possibilities: To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Adult is also available as wet food with thin slices in gravy. Mixed feeding gives your dog a variety of textures, helping to stimulate their appetite.

