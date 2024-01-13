Diabetic Special Low Carbohydrate Loaf

PRODUCT DETAILS

Diabetes occurs when insulin production by the pancreas fails or the body fails to react to the insulin that is produced. A relatively common condition in dogs which has links to many lifestyle factors including excess weight and obesity. Available in a 410g can, ROYAL CANIN® Canine Diabetic Special Loaf is exclusively formulated with your diabetic adult dog's nutritional needs in mind. This formula's exclusive complex of nutrients includes a reduced level of starch and has a low glycaemic index. Foods with a low glycaemic index result in a slower rise in blood sugar than foods with a high glycaemic index. This ultimately supports your dog by helping to manage postprandial blood glucose (the sugar in your dog's blood after eating). ROYAL CANIN® Canine Diabetic Special Loaf contains high levels of protein to support your dog's healthy body weight and maintain good muscle mass. Maintaining a healthy body weight is important to the long term management of diabetes in dogs. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Canine Diabetic is also available as dry food kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, it is vital to follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. A regular and consistent food intake is essential for dogs with diabetes. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Canine Diabetic Special Loaf, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

