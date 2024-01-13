GASTROINTESTINAL LOW FAT + HYPOALLERGENIC
Dry food for dogs
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
LOW FAT
FIBRE BALANCE
DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
HYDROLYSED PROTEIN
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.
COMPOSITION: rice flour, soy protein concentrate, rice, beet pulp, hydrolysed animal proteins (chicken, turkey), animal fats (chicken, duck, pork), minerals, psyllium husks and seeds, fish oil, sodium butyrate, soybean oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, marigold meal.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Amino acids, Vitamin A: 34000.0 IU, Vitamin D3: 800.0 IU, Iron: 39.0 mg, Iodine: 3.5 mg, Copper: 14.0 mg, Manganese: 51.0 mg, Zinc: 152.0 mg, Selenium: 0.2 mg, zeolite - potassium sorbate, Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Crude Protein 23.0% (min.), Crude Fat 5.0% (min.), Calcium 0.64% (min.), Phosphorus 0.48% (min.), Ash 6.8% (max.), Crude Fiber 2.3% (max.), Moisture 10.5% (max.), EPA/DHA 0.15%.
LEGAL NOTICE: Expiration date: Displayed at the bottom of the bag (date/month/year) - Manufacture date: 18 months before the expiration date - Manufacturing country & source: France, ROYAL CANIN SAS France - Net weight: Separately declared on the bag
ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL LOW FAT + HYPOALLERGENIC dry is a complete dietetic feed for dogs, formulated for the support of lipid metabolism in the case of hyperlipidaemia and for the reduction of ingredient and nutrient intolerances. Low level of fat. Hydrolysed protein sources and selected carbohydrate sources. RECOMMENDATIONS: It is recommended that a veterinarian's opinion be sought before use and before extending the period of use. Feed GASTROINTESTINAL LOW FAT + HYPOALLERGENIC dry for 3 to 8 weeks: if signs of intolerance disappear this feed can be used initially up to one year, and initially up to 2 months for the support of lipid metabolism in the case of hyperlipidaemia.