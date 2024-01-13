Parnuts Statement

ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL LOW FAT + HYPOALLERGENIC dry is a complete dietetic feed for dogs, formulated for the support of lipid metabolism in the case of hyperlipidaemia and for the reduction of ingredient and nutrient intolerances. Low level of fat. Hydrolysed protein sources and selected carbohydrate sources. RECOMMENDATIONS: It is recommended that a veterinarian's opinion be sought before use and before extending the period of use. Feed GASTROINTESTINAL LOW FAT + HYPOALLERGENIC dry for 3 to 8 weeks: if signs of intolerance disappear this feed can be used initially up to one year, and initially up to 2 months for the support of lipid metabolism in the case of hyperlipidaemia.