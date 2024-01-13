Royal Canin Gastrointestinal Low Fat Wet Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Low Fat is specifically formulated to help support your dog’s digestive health in cases of gastrointestinal sensitivities. This diet is tailor-made to support the nutritional requirements of dogs that require a fat restricted diet. This diet’s limited fibre content helps to maintain your dog’s energy levels, despite the restricted fat content. This highly digestible formula is enriched with a balance of fibres and prebiotics to help support healthy digestion and transit. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mixed feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Low Fat is also available as dry food with crunchy kibble.* *Subject to product availability

Read more