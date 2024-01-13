PRODUCT DETAILS

Your puppy's digestive system hasn't fully matured yet, so they might be prone to digestive sensitivities or an upset stomach from time to time. The right diet can help to support your young puppy's digestive health and give them the best possible start in life. Available in 1kg, 2.5kg, and 10kg bags, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Puppy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of puppies with digestive sensitivities. To support healthy digestion and good transit, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Puppy contains a specific blend of fibres, including prebiotics. Prebiotics contribute to a healthy balance of good bacteria in your puppy's gastrointestinal tract. This product boasts a high energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients to meet the dietary needs of your growing puppy. These nutrients include highly beneficial protein and calcium. The exclusively designed ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Puppy kibble can be easily rehydrated to encourage increased food intake in puppies with a decreased appetite. Simply measure out the amount of kibble suggested by the feeding guide and add warm (not boiling) water. Next, mix the water and kibble together and make sure it's not too hot before giving it to your puppy. This process can also help to transition puppies from milk onto solid food. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it's important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Puppy is also available as wet food in an ultra-soft mousse. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow the on-pack feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Puppy, they are getting a complete and balanced diet.

