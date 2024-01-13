PRODUCT DETAILS

Refusal to eat, generalised lethargy and rapid weight loss can be early signs of liver disease. For dogs that suffer with liver disease - such as chronic liver insufficiency - a tailored, hepatic diet that contains supportive nutrients can help to support healthier liver function. ROYAL CANIN® Hepatic is exclusively formulated to support dogs suffering with liver disease, thanks to a variety of helpful nutrients. This highly palatable loaf product is available in 420g cans. This tailor-made diet contains specially adapted, high-quality proteins. In cases of chronic liver insufficiency, these carefully selected proteins help to support your dog's liver function. Copper accumulation can happen in some liver diseases, and ROYAL CANIN® Hepatic Loaf's low copper content can therefore help minimising copper accumulation in your dog's liver. Maintaining your dog's energy levels is important, as this also contributes to healthy liver function. This exclusive diet boasts a high energy content to help maintain your dog's energy intake. This also facilitates a reduced meal volume, helping to decrease your dog's intestinal load for easier digestion. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Hepatic is also available as dry food with crunchy kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow the on-pack feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Hepatic Loaf, he or she is getting a complete and balanced diet.

