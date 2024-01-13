Hypoallergenic
Dry food for dogs
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
2kg
7kg
14kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive health
Helps regulate intestinal transit and supports a balanced digestive flora.
Hydrolysed protein
Hydrolysed protein with a low molecular weight for very low allergenicity.
EPA/DHA & skin barrier
Formulated with fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and digestion. Formulated to support the skin's natural protective barrier.
|DOG’S WEIGHT (kg)
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|THIN
|NORMAL
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|OVERWEIGHT
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|2
|52
|5/8
|45
|4/8
|39
|4/8
|4
|87
|1
|76
|7/8
|66
|6/8
|6
|118
|1 + 3/8
|103
|1 + 2/8
|89
|1
|8
|146
|1 + 6/8
|128
|1 + 4/8
|111
|1 + 2/8
|10
|172
|2
|152
|1 + 6/8
|131
|1 + 4/8
|15
|234
|2 + 6/8
|206
|2 + 3/8
|178
|2
|20
|290
|3 + 3/8
|255
|3
|220
|2 + 4/8
|25
|343
|4
|302
|3 + 4/8
|261
|3
|30
|393
|4 + 4/8
|346
|4
|299
|3 + 4/8
|35
|441
|5 + 1/8
|388
|4 + 4/8
|335
|3 + 7/8
|40
|488
|5 + 5/8
|429
|5
|371
|4 + 2/8
|45
|533
|6 + 1/8
|469
|5 + 3/8
|405
|4 + 6/8
|50
|577
|6 + 5/8
|508
|5 + 7/8
|438
|5 + 1/8
|55
|620
|7 + 1/8
|545
|6 + 2/8
|471
|5 + 4/8
|60
|661
|7 + 5/8
|582
|6 + 6/8
|503
|5 + 7/8
|70
|742
|8 + 5/8
|653
|7 + 4/8
|564
|6 + 4/8
|80
|821
|9 + 4/8
|722
|8 + 3/8
|624
|7 + 2/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition: Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® veterinary diets around proven nutritional science in partnership with pet professionals and experts, delivering nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic is a precisely balanced nutritious diet that is specially formulated to meet the nutritional needs of adult dogs with a nutrient intolerance. Hydrolysed protein This formula contains hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight for very low allergenicity. EPA/DHA & skin barrier This is formulated to support the natural protective barrier role of your dog's skin. Digestive health The diet helps to regulate intestinal transit and supports a balanced digestive flora. Important to note As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only fed to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog's individ-ual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic is also available as a wet food (loaf-like texture).