ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition: Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® veterinary diets around proven nutritional science in partnership with pet professionals and experts, delivering nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic is a precisely balanced nutritious diet that is specially formulated to meet the nutritional needs of adult dogs with a nutrient intolerance. Hydrolysed protein This formula contains hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight for very low allergenicity. EPA/DHA & skin barrier This is formulated to support the natural protective barrier role of your dog's skin. Digestive health The diet helps to regulate intestinal transit and supports a balanced digestive flora. Important to note As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only fed to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog's individ-ual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic is also available as a wet food (loaf-like texture).

