Hypoallergenic Small Dog

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the be-lief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® veterinary diets around proven nutritional science in partnership with pet professionals and experts, delivering nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic Small Dogs is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to meet the nutritional needs of small dogs with a nutrient intolerance. Hydrolysed protein This formula contains hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight for very low allergenicity. Skin barrier Formulated to support the skin's natural protective barrier role for optimal skin health. Specifically formulated for small dogs The diet is formulated to meet the digestive, dental and urinary sensitivities of small dogs. The kibble is also adapted for their small jaws. S/O index This diet is also formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment. Important to note As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only fed to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog's individual preferences,'¯ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic is also available as a wet food (loaf-like texture).

