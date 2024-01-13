Mature Consult
Dry food for dogs
Complete feed for dogs - For mature medium breed dogs (11 to 25 kg) - Over 7 years old.
Sizes available
3.5kg
10kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
VITALITY & BRAIN HEALTH
This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help to support vitality.
MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT
A specifically balanced formula to help maintain muscle mass.
SKIN & COAT
Contains nutrients that support hair growth and coat shine.
|MIX FEEDING
|MATURE CONSULT MEDIUM DOGS DRY
|+ MATURE CONSULT DOG LOAF
|Dog's Weight (Kg)
|Body Condition
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|2
|36
|3/8
|29
|3/8
|22
|2/8
|4
|78
|7/8
|66
|6/8
|53
|5/8
|6
|115
|1 + 1/4
|98
|1 + 1/8
|81
|7/8
|8
|149
|1 + 5/8
|128
|1 + 3/8
|107
|1 + 1/8
|10
|180
|2
|156
|1 + 3/4
|131
|1 + 3/8
|15
|253
|2 + 3/4
|220
|2 + 3/8
|186
|2
|20
|320
|3 + 1/2
|279
|3
|237
|2 + 5/8
|25
|383
|4 + 1/4
|334
|3 + 5/8
|285
|3 + 1/8
|30
|443
|4 + 7/8
|387
|4 + 1/4
|331
|3 + 5/8
|35
|501
|5 + 1/2
|437
|4 + 3/4
|374
|4 + 1/8
|40
|556
|6 + 1/8
|486
|5 + 3/8
|416
|4 + 5/8
|45
|610
|6 + 5/8
|533
|5 + 7/8
|457
|5
|50
|662
|7 + 1/4
|579
|6 + 3/8
|497
|5 + 1/2
|55
|713
|7 + 7/8
|624
|6 + 7/8
|536
|5 + 7/8
|60
|762
|8 + 3/8
|668
|7 + 3/8
|573
|6 + 1/4
|70
|859
|9 + 3/8
|753
|8 + 1/4
|647
|7 + 1/8
|80
|952
|10 + 1/2
|835
|9 + 1/8
|717
|7 + 7/8
|Dog's Weight (Kg)
|Body Condition
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|2
|61
|5/8
|54
|5/8
|47
|4/8
|4
|103
|1 + 1/8
|91
|1
|79
|7/8
|6
|140
|1 + 4/8
|123
|1 + 3/8
|106
|1 + 1/8
|8
|174
|1 + 7/8
|153
|1 + 5/8
|132
|1 + 4/8
|10
|205
|2 + 2/8
|181
|2
|156
|1 + 6/8
|15
|278
|3
|245
|2 + 5/8
|212
|2 + 3/8
|20
|345
|3 + 6/8
|304
|3 + 3/8
|263
|2 + 7/8
|25
|408
|4 + 4/8
|359
|3 + 7/8
|310
|3 + 3/8
|30
|468
|5 + 1/8
|412
|4 + 4/8
|356
|3 + 7/8
|35
|526
|5 + 6/8
|463
|5 + 1/8
|399
|4 + 3/8
|40
|581
|6 + 3/8
|511
|5 + 5/8
|442
|4 + 7/8
|45
|635
|7
|558
|6 + 1/8
|482
|5 + 2/8
|50
|687
|7 + 4/8
|604
|6 + 5/8
|522
|5 + 6/8
|55
|738
|8 + 1/8
|649
|7 + 1/8
|561
|6 + 1/8
|60
|787
|8 + 5/8
|693
|7 + 5/8
|598
|6 + 4/8
|70
|884
|9 + 6/8
|778
|8 + 4/8
|672
|7 + 3/8
|80
|977
|10 + 6/8
|860
|9 + 3/8
|743
|8 + 1/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specially formulated to help support senior cats. Vitality complex This formula contains a specific selection of nutrients that help to support vitality in older cats. Antioxidant complex This formula is enriched with a specific blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals. Optimal energy In order to meet the needs of more active mature cats, ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is formulated with a specially adapted energy content. S/O index This diet is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment. Important to note Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. Mixed feeding possibilities To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is also available as wet food with thin slices in gravy. Mixed feeding gives your cat a variety of textures, helping to stimulate their appetite.