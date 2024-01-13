Mature Consult Large Dog

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult Large Dogs ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult Large Dogs is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to help support large breed senior dogs. Vitality & brain health This formula contains a specific selection of nutrients that help to support vitality in older dogs. Muscle mass support This is a specifically balanced formula designed to help support the maintenance of your dog's muscle mass. Bone & joint support This diet is formulated with high quality nutrients to help support and maintain healthy bones and joints. Important to note Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. Mixed feeding possibilities: To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is also available as wet food with a soft loaf texture. Mixed feeding gives your dog a variety of textures, helping to stimulate their appetite.

Read more