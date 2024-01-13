Neutered Adult Large Dog
Dry food for dogs
Complete feed for dogs - For neutered adult large breed dogs (over 25 kg) or with a tendency to gain weight - Over 15 months old.
Sizes available
1.5kg
3.5kg
12kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Ideal bodyweight
Adapted formula and calorie level to help dogs maintain an ideal bodyweight. Designed to help promote the feeling of fullness, with a blend of fibres.
Digestive health
A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.
Bone & joint support
Formulated to help maintain healthy bones and joints.
|MIX FEEDING
|NEUTERED ADULT LARGE DOGS DRY
|NEUTERED ADULT DOG THIN SLICES IN GRAVY
|Dog's Weight (Kg)
|Body Condition
|Thin
|Thin
|Notmal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Pouch
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|25
|1+
|NA
|NA
|298
|3 + 1/2
|247
|2 + 7/8
|30
|1+
|NA
|NA
|345
|4
|287
|3 + 3/8
|35
|1+
|NA
|NA
|390
|4 + 1/2
|325
|3 + 3/4
|40
|1+
|NA
|NA
|434
|5
|362
|4 + 1/8
|45
|1+
|NA
|NA
|485
|5 + 5/8
|404
|4 + 5/8
|50
|1+
|NA
|NA
|518
|6
|432
|5
|55
|1+
|NA
|NA
|558
|6 + 1/2
|466
|5 + 3/8
|60
|1+
|NA
|NA
|597
|6 + 7/8
|499
|5 + 3/4
|65
|1+
|NA
|NA
|635
|7 + 3/8
|531
|6 + 1/8
|70
|1+
|NA
|NA
|673
|7 + 3/4
|563
|6 + 1/2
|75
|1+
|NA
|NA
|710
|8 + 1/4
|594
|6 + 7/8
|80
|1+
|NA
|NA
|747
|8 + 5/8
|625
|7 + 1/4
|85
|1+
|NA
|NA
|782
|9
|655
|7 + 5/8
|90
|1+
|NA
|NA
|818
|9 + 1/2
|685
|7 + 7/8
|95
|1+
|NA
|NA
|853
|9 + 7/8
|714
|8 + 1/4
|100
|1+
|NA
|NA
|887
|10 + 1/4
|743
|8 + 5/8
|Dogs Weight (Kg)
|Body Condition
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|25
|NA
|NA
|322
|3 + 6/8
|271
|3 + 1/8
|30
|NA
|NA
|369
|4 + 2/8
|311
|3 + 5/8
|35
|NA
|NA
|415
|4 + 6/8
|349
|4
|40
|NA
|NA
|458
|5 + 2/8
|386
|4+ 4/8
|45
|NA
|NA
|501
|5 + 6/8
|422
|4 + 7/8
|50
|NA
|NA
|542
|6 + 2/8
|456
|5 + 2/8
|55
|NA
|NA
|582
|6 + 6/8
|490
|5 + 5/8
|60
|NA
|NA
|621
|7 + 2/8
|523
|6
|65
|NA
|NA
|660
|7 + 5/8
|555
|6 + 3/8
|70
|NA
|NA
|697
|8 + 1/8
|587
|6 + 6/8
|75
|NA
|NA
|734
|8 + 4/8
|618
|7 + 1/8
|80
|NA
|NA
|771
|8 + 7/8
|649
|7 + 4/8
|85
|NA
|NA
|807
|9 + 3/8
|679
|7 + 7/8
|90
|NA
|NA
|842
|9 + 6/8
|709
|8 + 2/8
|95
|NA
|NA
|877
|10 + 1/8
|738
|8 + 4/8
|100
|NA
|NA
|911
|10 + 4/8
|767
|8 + 7/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Adult Large Dogs ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Adult Large Dogs is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to help neutered large breed dogs maintain an optimal weight. Ideal bodyweight This diet is formulated with a specially adapted calorie content to help large dogs maintain an ideal weight. It also contains a blend of fibres to encourage a feeling of fullness after meals. Digestive health This highly digestible formula contains specially selected prebiotics to help support healthy digestion. Bone & joint support This diet is formulated with high quality nutrients to help support and maintain healthy bones and joints. Important to note Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. Mixed feeding possibilities To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Adult is also available as wet food with thin slices in gravy. Mixed feeding gives your dog a variety of textures, helping to stimulate their appetite.