Neutered Adult Large Dog

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Adult Large Dogs ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Adult Large Dogs is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to help neutered large breed dogs maintain an optimal weight. Ideal bodyweight This diet is formulated with a specially adapted calorie content to help large dogs maintain an ideal weight. It also contains a blend of fibres to encourage a feeling of fullness after meals. Digestive health This highly digestible formula contains specially selected prebiotics to help support healthy digestion. Bone & joint support This diet is formulated with high quality nutrients to help support and maintain healthy bones and joints. Important to note Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. Mixed feeding possibilities To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Adult is also available as wet food with thin slices in gravy. Mixed feeding gives your dog a variety of textures, helping to stimulate their appetite.

