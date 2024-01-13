PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Junior ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Junior is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to help neutered puppies maintain an optimal weight. Optimal growth Thanks to its optimal energy content and nutritional balance of protein and minerals, this diet is purposely designed to support the growth of neutered puppies. Ideal bodyweight To help puppies maintain an ideal bodyweight during growth, this formula contains a moderate calorie and fat content, as well as a balance of appetite-supporting fibres. Natural defence support This formula also contains a synergistic combination of essential antioxidants - including vitamin E - and prebiotics to help support your puppy's natural defences during the growth period. Important to note Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.

