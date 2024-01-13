Neutered Junior
Dry food for dogs
Complete feed for dogs - For neutered medium breed puppies (adult weight: 11 to 25 kg) or with a tendency to gain weight - From neutering up to 12 months old.
Sizes available
3.5kg
10kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Optimal growth
Formulated to support the growth of puppies, thanks to an adapted energy content and balanced intake of protein and minerals.
Ideal bodyweight
A moderate calorie and fat formula, and a balance of appetite-supporting fibres, help puppies maintain optimal bodyweight during growth.
Natural defence support
A complex of antioxidants (including vitamin E) and prebiotics to help support natural defences during growth.
|Puppy's Age
|weight (Kg)
|11
|11
|12
|12
|13
|13
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|6
|223
|3
|223
|3
|251
|3
|7
|202
|2 + 6/8
|202
|2 + 6/8
|233
|2 + 6/8
|8
|181
|2 + 4/8
|181
|2 + 4/8
|217
|2 + 4/8
|9
|161
|2 + 1/8
|161
|2 + 1/8
|198
|2 + 1/8
|10
|160
|1 + 6/8
|160
|1 + 6/8
|180
|1 + 6/8
|11
|158
|1 + 6/8
|158
|1 + 6/8
|178
|1 + 6/8
|12
|161
|2 + 1/8
|161
|2 + 1/8
|198
|2 + 1/8
|Puppy's Age (Months)
|Weights (Kg)
|15
|15
|20
|20
|25
|25
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|6
|265
|3 + 5/8
|329
|4 + 4/8
|389
|5 + 2/8
|7
|246
|3 + 3/8
|306
|4 + 1/8
|387
|5 + 2/8
|8
|229
|3 + 1/8
|285
|3 + 7/8
|351
|4 + 6/8
|9
|209
|2 + 7/8
|261
|3 + 4/8
|315
|4 + 2/8
|10
|190
|2 + 5/8
|237
|3 + 2/8
|281
|3 + 6/8
|11
|188
|2 + 4/8
|234
|3 + 1/8
|279
|3 + 6/8
|12
|187
|2 + 4/8
|233
|3 + 1/8
|277
|3 + 6/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Junior ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Junior is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to help neutered puppies maintain an optimal weight. Optimal growth Thanks to its optimal energy content and nutritional balance of protein and minerals, this diet is purposely designed to support the growth of neutered puppies. Ideal bodyweight To help puppies maintain an ideal bodyweight during growth, this formula contains a moderate calorie and fat content, as well as a balance of appetite-supporting fibres. Natural defence support This formula also contains a synergistic combination of essential antioxidants - including vitamin E - and prebiotics to help support your puppy's natural defences during the growth period. Important to note Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.