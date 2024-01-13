PRODUCT DETAILS

Certain nutrients can help to support dogs with Chronic Renal Insufficiency, which is why a tailor-made diet is vital for helping to support your dog's condition. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Loaf is a wet food diet with a loaf-like texture. This product provides tailored nutrition to help support adult dogs with Chronic Renal Insufficiency. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Loaf is specially formulated to help support kidney function and contains a moderate amount of very high-quality proteins. For dogs with renal insufficiency, the kidneys are not always able to effectively filter phosphorus from the blood stream. This product contains a specifically low phosphorus content to help support kidney function. Thanks to its specially adapted energy content, ROYAL CANIN® Renal Loaf helps to reduce the volume of each meal, ultimately supporting your dog in cases of a reduced appetite. To further support a reduced appetite or cases of food aversion, ROYAL CANIN® Renal Loaf is formulated with a specific aromatic profile. This product's dedicated and appealing texture helps to stimulate your dog's appetite. Attracting your dog to their food bowl isn't always easy in cases of food aversion. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Renal is also available as dry food. With this variety in textures, it's easier for you to help stimulate and support your dog's varying appetite. If your dog enjoys a mixed diet of wet and dry food, be sure to reference the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your dog. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Veterinary diets for dogs are formulated to support dogs with Chronic Renal Insufficiency. Each formula in the ROYAL CANIN® Renal Support range contains specific nutrients to provide your dog with a complete and balanced diet.

