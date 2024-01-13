PRODUCT DETAILS

Dogs with Chronic Renal Insufficiency can benefit from a complete and balanced diet containing nutrients that help to support their condition. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Special is a dry kibble diet formulated to nutritionally support adult dogs with Chronic Renal Insufficiency. For dogs with Chronic Renal Insufficiency, the kidneys may not be able to effectively filter phosphorus from the blood stream. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Special is formulated with a restricted phosphorus content, as well as a moderate content of high-quality proteins to help support renal function. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Special is formulated with a specially adapted energy content to help reduce meal volume and support dogs with a reduced appetite. Attracting your dog to their food bowl isn't always easy in cases of food aversion. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Renal Special is also available as wet food with a loaf-like texture. Texture variety makes stimulating your dog's appetite easier, particularly when their preferences fluctuate. In addition to this diet, ROYAL CANIN® Renal and ROYAL CANIN® Renal Select wet and dry food diets are also available, in order to provide a variety of textures and aromas to support your dog's changing preferences. If your dog enjoys a mixed diet of wet and dry food, be sure to reference the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your dog. ROYAL CANIN® Renal Veterinary diets for dogs are formulated to support dogs with Chronic Renal Insufficiency. Each formula in the ROYAL CANIN® Renal range contains specific nutrients to provide your dog with a complete and balanced diet.

