Sensitivity Control
Dry food for dogs
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
1.5kg
7kg
14kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive security
Formulated with nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
EPA/DHA & skin barrier
Formulated with fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and digestion. Formulated to support the skin's natural protective barrier.
Selected protein
A limited number of protein sources helps limit the risk of nutrient intolerance.
|DOG’S WEIGHT (kg)
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|THIN
|NORMAL
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|OVERWEIGHT
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|2
|63
|6/8
|56
|5/8
|48
|4/8
|4
|107
|1 + 1/8
|94
|1
|81
|7/8
|6
|145
|1 + 5/8
|127
|1 + 3/8
|110
|1 + 2/8
|8
|179
|2
|158
|1 + 6/8
|136
|1 + 4/8
|10
|212
|2 + 3/8
|187
|2
|161
|1 + 6/8
|15
|287
|3 + 1/8
|253
|2 + 6/8
|218
|2 + 3/8
|20
|357
|3 + 7/8
|314
|3 + 4/8
|271
|3
|25
|421
|4 + 5/8
|371
|4 + 1/8
|320
|3 + 4/8
|30
|483
|5 + 2/8
|425
|4 + 5/8
|367
|4
|35
|542
|6
|477
|5 + 2/8
|412
|4 + 4/8
|40
|600
|6 + 5/8
|528
|5 + 6/8
|456
|5
|45
|655
|7 + 1/8
|576
|6 + 3/8
|498
|5 + 4/8
|50
|709
|7 + 6/8
|624
|6 + 7/8
|539
|5 + 7/8
|55
|761
|8 + 3/8
|670
|7 + 3/8
|579
|6 + 3/8
|60
|813
|8 + 7/8
|715
|7 + 7/8
|618
|6 + 6/8
|70
|912
|10
|803
|8 + 6/8
|693
|7 + 5/8
|80
|1 008
|11
|887
|9 + 6/8
|766
|8 + 3/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANIN® veterinary diets around proven nutritional science in partnership with pet professionals and experts, delivering nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control is a precisely balanced nutritious diet that is specially formulated to meet the nutritional needs of adult dogs with a nutrient intolerance. Selected protein This diet is specifically formulated with a limited number of protein sources. EPA/DHA & Skin barrier This diet is formulated with fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and digestion. Digestive security Formulated with nutrients which support a balanced digestive system. Important to note As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only fed to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control is also available as wet food (loaf-like texture) in two different protein sources: chicken with rice and duck with rice.