ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Treats
Treats for dog
Complementary feed for adult dogs and puppies over 3 months
230g x 1
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Developed by experts in canine nutrition, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Treats are suitable for dogs over 3 months who are consuming a Gastrointestinal diet. These soft, tasty chews not only complement your dog’s Gastrointestinal diet plan without compromising the benefits of their main meal diet, but also reflect a thoughtful choice that supports their wellbeing. ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Treats are low in fat, and formulated with prebiotics and vitamin B12, making them an excellent choice for dogs consuming Gastrointestinal veterinary diet. Be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guidelines and give your dog no more than the recommended number of treats per day. ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Treats are compatible with the following Gastrointestinal diets from our dedicated ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary range, which should only be given to your pet under veterinary recommendation: ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Low Fat ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Low Fat Small Dog ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal High Fibre ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Puppy
Low fat
Low fat content, with prebiotics and vitamin B12
Compatible diets
Compatible with: Royal Canin® Gastrointestinal Dog Royal Canin® Gastrointestinal Low Fat Dog Royal Canin® Gastrointestinal Low Fat Small Dog Royal Canin® Gastrointestinal Dog Moderate Calorie Dog Royal Canin® Gastrointestinal High Fibre Dog Royal Canin® Gastrointestinal Puppy* *suitable for puppies over the age of 3 months.
Easyopen & zipsystem
ROYAL CANIN® easyopen & zipsystem for convenient storage.
|Dog weight (kg)
|(Max) nb pieces /day
|<2
|2
|2-5
|4
|6-10
|8
|11-15
|11
|16-20
|14
|>20
|20