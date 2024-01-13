Developed by experts in canine nutrition, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Treats are suitable for dogs over 3 months who are consuming a Gastrointestinal diet. These soft, tasty chews not only complement your dog’s Gastrointestinal diet plan without compromising the benefits of their main meal diet, but also reflect a thoughtful choice that supports their wellbeing. ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Treats are low in fat, and formulated with prebiotics and vitamin B12, making them an excellent choice for dogs consuming Gastrointestinal veterinary diet. Be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guidelines and give your dog no more than the recommended number of treats per day. ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Treats are compatible with the following Gastrointestinal diets from our dedicated ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary range, which should only be given to your pet under veterinary recommendation: ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Low Fat ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Low Fat Small Dog ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal High Fibre ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Puppy