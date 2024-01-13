ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic Treats
Treats for dog
Complementary feed for adult dogs and puppies over 6 month
Sizes available
230g x 1
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Developed by experts in canine nutrition, ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic Treats are suitable for dogs over 6 months old. These soft, tasty chews not only complement your dog’s Hypoallergenic diet plan without compromising the benefits of their main meal diet, but also reflect a thoughtful choice that supports their wellbeing. ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic Treats are formulated with hydrolysed protein and vitamin B12, making them a great option for dogs with food sensitivities. Be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guidelines and give your dog no more than the recommended number of treats per day. ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic Treats are compatible with the following Hypoallergenic diets from our dedicated ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary range, which should only be given to your pet under veterinary recommendation: ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic Moderate Calorie ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic Puppy ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic Small Dog ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control ROYAL CANIN® Skin Care ROYAL CANIN® Skin Care Small Dog ROYAL CANIN® Skin Care Small Dog Puppy
Hydrolysed protein
With hydrolysed proteins and vitamin B12
Compatible diets
Compatible with: Royal Canin® Hypoallergenic Dog Royal Canin® Hypoallergenic Small Dog Royal Canin® Hypoallergenic Moderate Calorie Dog Royal Canin® Hypoallergenic Puppy* Royal Canin® Sensitivity Control Dog Royal Canin® Skin Care Dog Royal Canin® Skin Care Small Dog *suitable for puppies over the age of 6 months.
Easyopen & zipsystem
ROYAL CANIN® easyopen & zipsystem for convenient storage.
|Dog weight (kg)
|(Max) nb pieces /day
|<2
|2
|2-5
|3
|6-10
|7
|11-15
|10
|16-20
|13
|>20
|18