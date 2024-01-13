Subscribe and Save 10% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2 working days

ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic Treats

Treats for dog

Complementary feed for adult dogs and puppies over 6 month

Sizes available

230g x 1

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Developed by experts in canine nutrition, ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic Treats are suitable for dogs over 6 months old. These soft, tasty chews not only complement your dog’s Hypoallergenic diet plan without compromising the benefits of their main meal diet, but also reflect a thoughtful choice that supports their wellbeing. ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic Treats are formulated with hydrolysed protein and vitamin B12, making them a great option for dogs with food sensitivities. Be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guidelines and give your dog no more than the recommended number of treats per day. ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic Treats are compatible with the following Hypoallergenic diets from our dedicated ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary range, which should only be given to your pet under veterinary recommendation: ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic Moderate Calorie ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic Puppy ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic Small Dog ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control ROYAL CANIN® Skin Care ROYAL CANIN® Skin Care Small Dog ROYAL CANIN® Skin Care Small Dog Puppy

BENEFITS

Hydrolysed protein

With hydrolysed proteins and vitamin B12

Compatible diets

Compatible with: Royal Canin® Hypoallergenic Dog Royal Canin® Hypoallergenic Small Dog Royal Canin® Hypoallergenic Moderate Calorie Dog Royal Canin® Hypoallergenic Puppy* Royal Canin® Sensitivity Control Dog Royal Canin® Skin Care Dog Royal Canin® Skin Care Small Dog *suitable for puppies over the age of 6 months.

Easyopen & zipsystem

ROYAL CANIN® easyopen & zipsystem for convenient storage.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PRODUCT?

