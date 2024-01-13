Developed by experts in canine nutrition, ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic Treats are suitable for dogs over 6 months old. These soft, tasty chews not only complement your dog’s Hypoallergenic diet plan without compromising the benefits of their main meal diet, but also reflect a thoughtful choice that supports their wellbeing. ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic Treats are formulated with hydrolysed protein and vitamin B12, making them a great option for dogs with food sensitivities. Be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guidelines and give your dog no more than the recommended number of treats per day. ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic Treats are compatible with the following Hypoallergenic diets from our dedicated ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary range, which should only be given to your pet under veterinary recommendation: ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic Moderate Calorie ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic Puppy ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic Small Dog ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control ROYAL CANIN® Skin Care ROYAL CANIN® Skin Care Small Dog ROYAL CANIN® Skin Care Small Dog Puppy