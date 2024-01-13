ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Treats
Treats for dog
Complementary feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
230g x 6
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Developed by experts in canine nutrition, ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Treats are suitable for adult dogs. These soft, tasty chews not only complement your dog’s weight management diet plan without compromising the results, but they also reflect a thoughtful choice that supports their wellbeing. ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Treats are less than 3 calories a piece and contain a high protein content, making them a suitable choice for dogs following a weight management diet. Be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guidelines and give your dog no more than the recommended number of treats per day. ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Treats are compatible with the following Satiety diets from our dedicated ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary range, which should only be given to your pet under veterinary recommendation ROYAL CANIN® Satiety ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Small Dog
High protein
High protein content and less than 3 kcal per piece
Easyopen & zipsystem
ROYAL CANIN® easyopen & zipsystem for convenient storage.
Compatible diets
Compatible with Royal Canin® Satiety Weight Management Dog and Royal Canin® Satiety Weight Management Small Dog
|Dog weight (kg)
|(Max) nb pieces /day
|<2
|4
|2-5
|7
|6-10
|13
|11-15
|19
|16-20
|25
|>20
|34