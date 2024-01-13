Developed by experts in canine nutrition, ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Treats are suitable for adult dogs. These soft, tasty chews not only complement your dog’s weight management diet plan without compromising the results, but they also reflect a thoughtful choice that supports their wellbeing. ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Treats are less than 3 calories a piece and contain a high protein content, making them a suitable choice for dogs following a weight management diet. Be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guidelines and give your dog no more than the recommended number of treats per day. ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Treats are compatible with the following Satiety diets from our dedicated ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary range, which should only be given to your pet under veterinary recommendation ROYAL CANIN® Satiety ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Small Dog