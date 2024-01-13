Subscribe and Save 10% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2 working days

ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Treats

ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Treats

Treats for dog

Complementary feed for adult dogs

Sizes available

230g x 6

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a vet
PRODUCT DETAILS

Developed by experts in canine nutrition, ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Treats are suitable for adult dogs. These soft, tasty chews not only complement your dog’s weight management diet plan without compromising the results, but they also reflect a thoughtful choice that supports their wellbeing. ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Treats are less than 3 calories a piece and contain a high protein content, making them a suitable choice for dogs following a weight management diet. Be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guidelines and give your dog no more than the recommended number of treats per day. ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Treats are compatible with the following Satiety diets from our dedicated ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary range, which should only be given to your pet under veterinary recommendation   ROYAL CANIN® Satiety ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Small Dog

BENEFITS

High protein

High protein content and less than 3 kcal per piece

Easyopen & zipsystem

ROYAL CANIN® easyopen & zipsystem for convenient storage.

Compatible diets

Compatible with Royal Canin® Satiety Weight Management Dog and Royal Canin® Satiety Weight Management Small Dog

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

DO YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PRODUCT?

Our advisors will be happy to support you Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm and Wednesday 9:00am to 1:30pm via phone* on 0330 678 1540. You can also contact us by email using this form. *Charges may vary depending on your service provider and your location, possibly incurring higher costs up to 72p per minute when calling from the UK.Contact us
image of recyclable image packaging