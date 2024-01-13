Developed by experts in canine nutrition, ROYAL CANIN® Urinary S/O Treats are suitable for adult dogs only. These soft, tasty chews not only complement your dog’s urinary diet plan without compromising the results, but they also reflect a thoughtful choice that supports their wellbeing. ROYAL CANIN® Urinary S/O Treats contain an optimised mineral content, making them a suitable choice for dog’s being fed a specialised urinary diet. Be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guidelines and give your dog no more than the recommended number of treats per day. ROYAL CANIN® Urinary S/O Treats are compatible with the following Urinary diets from our dedicated ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary range, which should only be given to your pet under veterinary recommendation: ROYAL CANIN® Urinary S/O ROYAL CANIN® Urinary S/O Small Dog ROYAL CANIN® Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie ROYAL CANIN® Urinary S/O Ageing 7+