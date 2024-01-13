Multifunction Urinary S/O + Hypoallergenic
Dry food for dogs
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
3.5kg
10kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Urine dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
Low RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and oxalate crystal formation.
Hydrolysed protein
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to help ensure very low allergenic potential.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
Composition: Rice, hydrolysed soya protein isolate, animal fats, minerals, chicory pulp, soya oil, vegetable fibres, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, fatty acid salt, borage oil.
Additives (per kg)*: Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 28500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 43 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.9 mg, E4 (Copper): 15 mg, E5 (Manganese): 57 mg, E6 (Zinc): 205 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.25 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants. *Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occuring in components of the diet
Analytical constituents: Protein: 20% - Fat content: 15% - Crude ash: 8.3% - Crude fibres: 2.4%- Calcium: 0.5% - Phosphorus: 0.5% - Sodium: 1.3% - Magnesium: 0.04% - Potassium: 0.8% - Chloride: 1.96% - Sulphur: 0.6% - Urine acidifying substances: calcium sulphate (1.5%) - DL-methionine (0.14%)- Essential fatty acid (linoleic acid): 33.6 g/kg.
|Dog's weight (kg)
|Lean
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|(g)
|Dose
|(g)
|Dose
|(g)
|Dose
|2
|57
|5/8
|50
|4/8
|43
|4/8
|4
|95
|1+1/8
|84
|1
|72
|7/8
|6
|129
|1+4/8
|114
|1+2/8
|98
|1+1/8
|8
|160
|1+6/8
|141
|1+5/8
|122
|1+3/8
|10
|189
|2+1/8
|167
|1+7/8
|144
|1+5/8
|15
|257
|2+7/8
|226
|2+4/8
|195
|2+2/8
|20
|319
|3+5/8
|280
|3+1/8
|242
|2+6/8
|25
|377
|4+2/8
|331
|3
|286
|3+2/8
|30
|432
|4+7/8
|380
|4+2/8
|328
|3+6/8
|35
|485
|5+4/8
|426
|4+6/8
|368
|4+1/8
|40
|536
|6
|471
|5+2/8
|407
|4+5/8
|45
|585
|6+5/8
|515
|5+6/8
|445
|5
|50
|633
|7+1/8
|557
|6+2/8
|481
|5+3/8
|55
|680
|7+5/8
|599
|6+6/8
|517
|5+7/8
|60
|726
|8+1/8
|639
|7+2/8
|552
|6+2/8
|70
|815
|9+1/8
|717
|8+1/8
|619
|7
|80
|901
|10+1/8
|793
|8+7/8
|685
|7+6/8