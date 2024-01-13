PRODUCT DETAILS

When your dog has urinary sensitivities, the benefits of a specifically tailored diet can help to support normal and healthy urinary function. Specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your dog in mind, ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Loaf is only available in a 410g can. Your dog's urine contains a component known as struvite. Though this is a normal component, it can form as crystals or stones if the urine is too concentrated. The nutrients included in ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Loaf help to dissolve all types of struvite stones that may be present in your dog's bladder. ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Loaf's exclusive formula helps with the dilution of your dog's urine, reducing the potential for the formation of struvite and calcium oxalate stones to begin with. In order to help lower the concentration of ion present in your dog's urine, ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Loaf is formulated with Relative Super Saturation (RSS) methodology. When there is a lower concentration of ion in your dog's urine, it creates an environment that is unfavourable for the formation of bladder stones. If your dog is overweight or prone to weight gain, consider offering them ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie in Gravy that contains all of the benefits of their counterpart, just with fewer calories. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Health Nutrition range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O is also available in a delicious gravy, or as dry food with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Loaf, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

