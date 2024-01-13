PRODUCT DETAILS

As your dog grows and matures into its senior years, its nutritional requirements will change and so should its diet. Taking special dietary measures with your ageing dog can help to support good health and wellbeing throughout the senior years. ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Ageing 7+ is specially tailored with the needs of senior dogs in mind and is suitable for dogs aged 7 years and over. This food is available in 1.5kg, 3.5kg and 8kg bags. The exclusive formula in ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Ageing 7+ helps to support effective struvite stone dissolution, having been specially formulated for up to 80% of all stones. Struvite is a natural component in your dog's urine that can form as bladder stones if your dog's urine is too concentrated. ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Ageing 7+ contains an exclusive blend of nutrients and antioxidants to support your dog throughout this life stage. Very high quality protein has been included to help maintain the health of your dog's kidneys, while other inclusive nutrients support your dog's vitality and cognitive function. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Ageing 7+ is also available as wet food in a soft and tasty loaf. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Ageing 7+, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

Read more