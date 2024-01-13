PRODUCT DETAILS

Ageing dogs like yours have different nutritional needs to puppies or even adult dogs. When your dog reaches its senior years, switching to a diet that suitably caters to its changing nutritional needs can help to support good health and wellbeing during the ageing process. Suitable for dogs aged 7 years or over, ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Ageing 7+ Loaf is specially formulated with the nutritional requirements of ageing dogs like yours in mind. This food is available in boxes of 12x85g pouches . Struvite is a naturally occurring component in your dog's urine. When your dog's urine becomes too concentrated, harmful bladder stones known as struvite stones can form. ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Ageing 7+ Loaf is specially developed with an exclusive complex of nutrients that help to dissolve up to 80% of all struvite stones. Containing an exclusive blend of antioxidants and nutrients, ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Ageing 7+ Loaf helps to support ageing dogs in a variety of ways. To help maintain the health of your dog's kidneys, this formula includes very high quality protein, while other carefully balanced nutrients help to support your dog's cognitive function and vitality. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Ageing 7+ is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANIN® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your dog's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your dog eats ROYAL CANIN® Canine Urinary S/O Ageing 7+ Loaf, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

