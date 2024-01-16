Parasites are organisms that live on or inside your puppy and can also be transmitted to humans.

Fleas are the most common parasites found on puppies and cause itching, inflamed skin and even allergies. Ticks are another external parasite you’ll need to protect your puppy against. They latch onto a dog’s skin to suck their blood and can transmit diseases, including fatal ones.

When it comes to internal parasites, worms are the most common threat.

For both internal and external parasites, prevention is better than cure. And, as puppies are more sensitive to parasites, it’s important they have regular preventative treatments. Your vet can advise on the best approach for your puppy.