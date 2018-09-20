It’s important to choose the right puppy to introduce to your home, and prepare children for their arrival to ensure that both are happy and safe.

Educating your children

Getting a puppy is an extremely exciting time for children, but its important to explain that their new pet is not a toy, and that they need to be careful with their new companion. Introductions can be daunting for a young puppy and negative experiences will have a lasting effect. The socialisation and fear period starts from four weeks and goes up to 14 weeks and any trauma occurring during this time may have lasting, consequences, so it’s important that this is done in a quiet and relaxed environment where children are encouraged to be calm.

To support the process you can:

Ask children to sit on the floor and let the puppy to come to them first.

Teach children how to handle their new pet by supporting their bodies carefully if they pick them up. The best way is to place one open hand under his/her tummy and supporting its rear end with the other hand.

When children do cuddle the puppy, make sure they don’t hold onto them too tightly.

Ensuring your puppy and children are safe

There are a number of things that will help to keep both your puppy and children safe as they grow up together. By reminding children that they have a role to play in their puppy’s development and safety, they can also take ownership of some responsibility.

To avoid any biting and scratches, teach your child:

Not to disturb the puppy when he/she is asleep or eating.

Not to look him/her straight in the eyes.

Not to hold him/her too hard in their arms.

Not to give him/ her any food from the table.

Children younger than 10 should not be left alone with the puppy; an adult should always be present when children and puppies play together.