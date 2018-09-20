Dogs tend to observe strict hierarchies in their relationships, so when your new pet meets other animals in the household, they need to establish their own roles and hierarchy in order to live harmoniously.

When it comes to making introductions, it is important to respect the needs of the existing animal(s) as well as the new dog, in order to maintain the peace and work towards successful coexistence.

Working out if your pets are compatible

Talk to the breeder or shelter staff: Before bringing a puppy home, talk to the breeder or shelter staff about the measures that have been taken to socialise the puppy. Find out how the puppy is around other dogs and if they have had any exposure to cats if you have them at home.

Start introductions before coming home: Before bringing your puppy home, you may choose to give it a blanket or toy from your house so they can get used to the scent of your existing pets and vice versa before introducing them.

Find out about pre-existing concerns: If you are rescuing a dog, it is important to discuss any existing pets with shelter staff before making the decision to bring them home, in order to understand whether the dog has any obvious issues with other animals.

Give them time: Remember to introduce them gradually and don’t expect them to accept one another instantly. It will take time for existing pets to accept the new member of the family, and for the new arrival it is also a big adjustment.

Introducing your new puppy to existing dogs