LaPerm
About the LaPerm
The LaPerm is an active, outgoing cat who likes to be with you and to join in everything you are doing. They are gentle, devoted cats who want human contact.
Their affectionate, loving nature means they get on well with children and other family pets, making them an ideal family companion.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)
Breed Specifics
Coat: Medium
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-15 years
Intelligent / Affectionate / Active / Sociable / Vocal
Key facts
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Patient with children and other animals
A healthy start to life
Kittenhood is a time of huge physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your kitten with the best start in life so they develop into strong, healthy cats.
Health advice for your cat
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your cat at every stage of life.
Like & share this page