Selkirk Rex
The striking Selkirk Rex's origins date back to 1987, when a kitten known as kitten Miss DePesto was born with a unique crinkled coat and curly whiskers.
About the Selkirk Rex
Selkirk Rex cats are very quiet, tolerant, lively, balanced and intelligent.
The British Shorthair contributed the laid-back personality, the Persian added their affectionate nature and the Exotic brought a playful nature to the breed.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)
Breed Specifics
Country: United States
Coat: Medium
Size category: Medium
Quiet / Even-tempered / Lively / Loving
Quiet / Even-tempered / Lively / Loving
Key facts
Needs moderate grooming
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Patient with children and other animals
