About the Thai
Thai cats are very sociable and they are happy when they can be around people. Their calm and sociable nature means they can easily adapt to life with cats, dogs and other pets in the home.
Thai cats require a lot of interaction with their owners and will spend their time following family members around the house and involving themselves in any activities they can.
Breed Specifics
Size category: Medium
Affectionate / Vocal / Sociable / Playful / Active
Key facts
Best suited to indoor life
Needs little grooming
