Tonkinese

Tonkinese cats are very vocal and communicate their needs to their owners out loud.
Tonkinese adult black and white

About the Tonkinese

Tonkinese cats like the company of people and they like to be the centre of attention.

The Tonkinese is a very sociable cat and would prefer to live with other cats for company. Intelligent and generous with their affection, Tonkinese cats will try to get involved with all household activities.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)

Breed Specifics

Country: Myanmar
Coat: Short
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-16 years
Active / Affectionate / Alert / Friendly

Key facts

Requires a lot of attention
Needs moderate grooming
Suited to indoor and outdoor life

