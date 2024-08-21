Cat care when on vacation: preparing your feline friend

First things first: you need to decide where to leave your cat while on vacation. Preferred options include trustworthy friends or family, a well-known cat boarder, a neighbor or professional pet-sitter.

You’ll then need to check that you have enough food, litter and other supplies for your cat to cover their needs for the duration of your holiday.

Does your cat have any health issues? The vacation cat-sitter will need to be briefed on their medical history and medication schedule. They’ll also need to have your vet’s contact details at hand.

Whoever looks after your kitten or cat while you’re on vacation should have the full rundown on their preferred daily routine. This will make sure that your kitty is as content as be, getting their regular meals, training sessions, playtime and required medication.