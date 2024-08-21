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HomeCatsKittenCat care when on vacation: preparing your feline friend

Cat care when on vacation: preparing your feline friend

As a cat owner, you may wonder what to do with your cat when on vacation. If you’re planning a getaway or trip without your feline friend, learn how to ensure that they are taken care of. If you’re wondering whether you can take your cat on vacation, the answer is yes! Let's dive into the essentials for a stress-free vacation, for you and them.

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Tabby kitten resting in the garden

Organizing cat care while you go on vacation

As a responsible pet owner, you care about your kitten or cat’s well-being. So, you may have some anxiety about leaving your cat while being on vacation. However, with the right planning, you’ll be able to enjoy your vacation with total peace of mind for your furry friend.

What to organize before you leave

First things first: you need to decide where to leave your cat while on vacation. Preferred options include trustworthy friends or family, a well-known cat boarder, a neighbor or professional pet-sitter.

You’ll then need to check that you have enough food, litter and other supplies for your cat to cover their needs for the duration of your holiday.

Does your cat have any health issues? The vacation cat-sitter will need to be briefed on their medical history and medication schedule. They’ll also need to have your vet’s contact details at hand.

Whoever looks after your kitten or cat while you’re on vacation should have the full rundown on their preferred daily routine. This will make sure that your kitty is as content as be, getting their regular meals, training sessions, playtime and required medication.

Portrait of a young woman holding a Siberian cat with green eyes.

How to prepare your cat for your absence

It is understandable if you feel some anxiety about leaving your cat or kitten behind while you go on vacation. But kittens and cats can be left alone for short periods of time, and with a trusted pet-sitter or friend. It is just a matter of good preparation (for both of you).

You might want to consider the following:

  1. Physical and emotional needs. Make sure you do everything to meet your cat's physical and emotional needs before you leave. It is best if your kitten or cat is fully vaccinated and up to date with all their flea and tick medications. The person looking after them should know when to use which toys with your cat or kitten. Leave an item with your scent on it in their basket or cat tree, that way you’re never too far from them.
  2. Introduce your cat to their new buddy. Ideally, your cat or kitten knows the person they will be spending time with during your absence. If this is not the case, arrange an introductory visit before you leave. This familiarization will help you and your cat to feel more comfortable when you're away.
  3. Anticipate separation anxiety. While felines are renowned for being pretty independent, some cats may experience separation anxiety. If your cat or kitten doesn’t deal well with your absence, you might want to consider taking them with you on vacation. If this isn’t possible, you will need to do some work on teaching your cat or kitten to tolerate your short absences.
  4. Cat-proof your living space. Technically, your living space should always be free of potential hazards for your cat. However, brief the cat-sitter so they know that toxic plants and harmful substances should never be left out, and to always secure windows and doors before they leave.
a blue eyed cat outside

Taking your cat on vacation with you

Generally speaking, cats are not huge fans of disruption to their daily routine or a change in environment. If you have the choice, it is better for them to stay in their own home with a friendly human to care for them.

If you’re planning some cat-friendly vacations, traveling with your cat or kitten involves careful preparation, forethought and planning ahead. Here are some essential steps to take to help ensure that all goes as smoothly as possible.

Before traveling

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Cat ID

We recommend you get your cat or kitten microchipped. This will make things much better if they happen to get lost. Make sure the contact info on their ID tag is up to date as well (and includes your country code with your phone number).

Vet with stethoscope and kitten
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Prepare their carrier

Get your cat used to their carrier in advance–several weeks at least– to make the journey less stressful for everyone involved. Place familiar bedding and toys inside to make it a comfortable space. Also, getting an airline-approved cat carrier will ensure you don’t face any regulatory issues if flying.

Balinese cat with blue eyes is lying on the sofa
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Visit the vet

They will perform a health checkup to confirm that your cat is fit for travel and issue a health certificate if required. Your vet can also recommend vaccinations and preventive medications, especially if you're traveling to areas with a risk of disease.

Veterinarian with a small gray Scottish kitten in arms in a medical animal clinic.

Trains, planes and automobiles

Whether you're staying in the same country or going abroad, cat-friendly accommodation is a must. You’ll also need to know the rules of traveling with a cat on a plane or how to prepare for a lengthy car trip.

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Airline travel policies

If you're flying, check that airline policies allow for taking a cat on a plane, as well as any specific crate requirements. Each airline has its own pet regulations for flying, so be sure to comply with them.

cat lying inside an open cat carrier
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Car travel

If you plan on taking a long car ride with your cat, schedule in time for frequent breaks and use a secure cat carrier. Make sure that they are always on a leash when car doors or windows open or you take them outside for a breather. This is to prevent them running off should they panic about being in an unfamiliar environment.

close up view to a cats face lying in cat carrier
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Pet-friendly accommodation

Look for places that welcome cats. They are more likely to provide pet amenities and a comfortable environment for your feline companion.

Portrait of a young striped cat sleeping on a grey sofa.
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Access to food and water

Your cat should have access to food and water during the journey. Portable food and water dishes were made for pet travel.

Kittens eating from a food bowl on the floor

Cat pet passport and regulations

Much like humans, traveling internationally with your kitten or cat involves specific documents.

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Do your research

Know the pet entry requirements for your destination. Countries may have various regulations, such as vaccinations, microchipping or quarantine periods.

Cat looking at owner working on laptop in home office
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Obtain a pet passport

Many countries offer a pet passport, which is essential for international cat travel. These passports provide a concise overview of your cat's health and vaccinations.

Curious kitten stands on a bed covered with a white blanket

Making sure that your cat feels safe

You may be wondering how to help make a cat feel safe while traveling. It comes down to making decisions based on their well-being in order to help your cat feel secure and comfortable during the trip.

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Familiar items

Bedding, toys and favorite treats. Having these familiar scents will help keep your cat feeling comfortable in this unfamiliar situation.

Siamese cat with blue eyes on sofa
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Maintaining routine

While away, stick to your cat's daily routine as closely as possible. This consistency can help to reduce their stress and anxiety in a new environment.

Woman brushing her cat on sofa at home

How to handle your cat’s travel stress and anxiety

Some cats may get stressed when moving during travel time. In order to guarantee their comfort and safety, it’s a good idea to prepare for this possibility in advance.

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Consult your vet

If your cat is prone to anxiety, consult your veterinarian for advice. They can recommend anti-anxiety medications, natural remedies or other handy tips to help keep your cat calm during the journey.

Female veterinarian using stethoscope on kitten
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Get them used to traveling

If your cat is new to going on trips, help them feel comfortable with the idea. Take car or train trips together and gradually lengthen the duration. This should help your cat to become more of a seasoned traveler.

A ginger cat lies on the bed and sleeps with its eyes closed and sticks out its front paws.

At the end of the day, your cat's well-being should be your top priority. Whether leaving your cat in the capable hands of a pet-sitter or taking them on the plane with you, careful preparation and vigilance are a must. This will ensure a stress-free and enjoyable vacation for you and your feline companion.

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