Environment

Environment is an important part of the health and well-being of your cat. A favorable environment is one in which the cat can become safely socialized without too many problems, and that helps them get used to the people and the things around them.

Even when it is very young, your cat will organize and mark out its territory. This is where it will sleep, play, hunt, feed, hide, climb and be cuddled. In its home, your cat organizes its life around four different areas which you need to respect to avoid behavior problems, particularly for indoor cats.

Feeding areas : These must be in quiet areas, away from its litter box and from your own eating area. It is better to avoid using the dining room or areas where they may be disturbed and allow your cat plenty of space when eating.

Resting area : The place will vary in the course of the day depending on the sunlight and sources of heat. By nature, cats like to sleep up high, and will often choose the spot that suits them most, so make sure they have plenty of free space to choose from.

Cleaning area : The litter box must be placed somewhere quiet and permanently accessible by your cat, away from its food bowl and places where there is a lot of coming and going. Be careful to avoid any source of stress: cats have been known to become unclean because the litter box was installed next to the washing machine. At least one litter tray per cat, plus one spare, is recommended to give each cat plenty of choice and avoid these issues.

Play area : This is your cat's largest living space and relaxation area. It must be a place where it can race around, hide or perch high up. Cat trees are excellent accessories to encourage this activity and support your cat's health and well-being.

Exercise

Cats who stay indoors need plenty of activity to remain physically and mentally stimulated. That means:

Lots of toys, rotated from time to time to keep them interested, things to climb and hide in, and regular playtimes with the family every day

Because they groom more and tend to be more sedentary, indoor cats, especially those with long hair, need a diet that can help with hairballs and reflects their lower activity levels

You may not welcome the scars your cat can leave on your furniture or walls. However, scratching is a natural behavior and it is important to give your cat places to express this. Plan to have at least one scratching post

Feeding

For domestic cats, food intake depends on several factors. Cats prefer eating in a calm space, away from sight and predators, with a clear route of escape.

Only high quality foods, specifically prepared for cats can be guaranteed to provide all the nutrients they need to stay healthy, whatever their age, breed, lifestyle or sensitivities.