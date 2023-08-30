When do kittens first open their eyes?
Your kitten's eyes opening is the first big milestone in their life. They are born with their eyes shut tight, and folded ears, and are unable to regulate their body temperature.Their eyes will open when they are around two weeks old, and their ears will unfold as their canals open. However, it will take two months to develop those senses enough to resemble an adult cat's visual acuity and hearing.
Kitten development milestones
At birth, kittens are unable to see, hear, or regulate their body temperature. At this stage, they will depend entirely on their mother to meet all their needs. The majority of their movement is directed towards their mom for warmth and nutrition.
Even though a kitten's eyes and ears are closed, exposure to bright lights and loud noises can damage their eyesight and hearing.
At the very beginning, kittens get colostrum which is their mother’s milk. Colostrum is rich in antibodies and supports their undeveloped immune system. They cannot urinate or defecate at this age without stimulation, so their mother must stimulate them to pass their waste.
At four weeks, there is an improvement in their eyesight. Their pupils can dilate and constrict at this age, and their depth perception is developing.
How do your kitten's eyes differ from ours?
Shape
Extra layer
Third eyelid
What does your kitten see?
Cats can see well in low light and detect even the slightest movement. However, as their eyesdevelop, they must be protected from bright light to reduce the risk of eye damage.
Sensory receptors
Color field
Motion perception
It adds up
When should you be concerned about your kitten's eyes?
Every cat is different; therefore, their eyes will not open at the same time, and sometimes one eye will open sooner than the other. However, if your kitten’s eyes haven’t opened by two weeks, then you should contact your veterinarian to check for any problems.
Eye problems to look out for
There are many signs and symptoms to watch out for when it comes to monitoring the health of your kitten’s eyes:
- Conjunctivitis: Inflammation of the tissue inside the eyelids
- Entropion: The eyelids turn in, causing discomfort and inflammation to the eye and lids
- Epiphora: A tear duct that is wholly or partially obstructed
- Prolapse: The third eyelid is visible
- Retinal detachment: This can be caused by damage to the head and can impact their vision massively if not treated
It's vital to keep your kitten's face and eyes clean. Bacterial and viral infections are common and can damage eyesight—routinely grooming your kitten will reduce the risk of them. Kitten eye care involves washing your kitten's face gently with a soft cloth and warm, clean water. Wipe the eyes from the nose outward. Be careful not to force their eyes to open. They must open naturally.
When to seek professional help:
If you notice that your kitten has any of the following issues then you should contact a veterinarian:
- Red eyes
- Crust
- A bump under the eyelid
- Swelling
- Itching
- Frequent startles
- Poor space location
Also, if you have any other concerns, contact a veterinarian.
Related articles
Like & share this page