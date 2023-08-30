Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

When do kittens first open their eyes?

Your kitten's eyes opening is the first bigmilestone in their life. They are born with their eyes shut tight, and folded ears, and are unable to regulate their body temperature.  

Their eyes will open when they are around two weeks old, and their ears will unfold as their canals open. However, it will take two months to develop those senses enough to resemble an adult cat's visual acuity and hearing. 
Kitten development milestones

Understanding every milestone in your kitten’s development as they mature into an adult will help you give them the best care. 

How do your kitten's eyes differ from ours?

Kitten’s eyes are similar in structure to ours but have some significant differences that are suited to their lifestyle:
Shape

The pupils in a kitten/cat’s eyes are elliptical, allowing them to adjust to light quicker than we can. 
Extra layer

Kitten’s eyes also have an extra layer called the tapetum lucidum. The tapetum lucidum is a gel-like layer that sits in the back of the kitten’s eye and acts as a mirror to illuminate any light coming into the kitten’s eyes. Due to this, it allows cat’s/kitten’s to need only 1/6th of the light that humans require. 
Third eyelid

They also have a third eyelid called the nictitating membrane. It protects the eye from injury. When the eye tissue becomes inflamed, the third eyelid protects the eye by partially closing and covers it when your cat/kitten sleeps. When you see your cat’s third eyelid it could mean that they are very relaxed or sleeping, although sometimes it is an indication that your cat is unwell. 
What does your kitten see?

Cats can see well in low light and detect even the slightest movement. However, as their eyesdevelop, they must be protected from bright light to reduce the risk of eye damage.

Sensory receptors

Cats have two types of sensory receptors—rods and cones. Rods support vision during daylight, and cones support vision in low light. Cats have around 200 million rods, making them well-suited to seeing in low light.
Color field

Cones in the eyes help us see different colors. Humans have three types of cones that let us see green, blue, and red, whereas cats have two types that only allow them to see green and blue. 
Motion perception

Cats can see movement very well, but due to their vision being unclear, they can’t identify much color. Therefore, they struggle to find motionless prey. 
  
It adds up

All these difference in eye structure allows for exceptional low light vision and protection from injury, so you can tell how cats are adapted to be active in the dark.  
When should you be concerned about your kitten's eyes?

Every cat is different; therefore, their eyes will not open at the same time, and sometimes one eye will open sooner than the other. However, if your kitten’s eyes haven’t opened by two weeks, then you should contact your veterinarian to check for any problems. 

Eye problems to look out for

There are many signs and symptoms to watch out for when it comes to monitoring the health of your kitten’s eyes: 

  • Conjunctivitis: Inflammation of the tissue inside the eyelids
  • Entropion: The eyelids turn in, causing discomfort and inflammation to the eye and lids
  • Epiphora: A tear duct that is wholly or partially obstructed
  • Prolapse: The third eyelid is visible
  • Retinal detachment: This can be caused by damage to the head and can impact their vision massively if not treated

 

It's vital to keep your kitten's face and eyes clean. Bacterial and viral infections are common and can damage eyesight—routinely grooming your kitten will reduce the risk of them. Kitten eye care involves washing your kitten's face gently with a soft cloth and warm, clean water. Wipe the eyes from the nose outward. Be careful not to force their eyes to open. They must open naturally.

When to seek professional help:

If you notice that your kitten has any of the following issues then you should contact a veterinarian:


  • Red eyes  
  • Crust  
  • A bump under the eyelid  
  • Swelling  
  • Itching  
  • Frequent startles
  • Poor space location 

Also, if you have any other concerns, contact a veterinarian. 


