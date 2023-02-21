Adult Instinctive Thin Slices in Gravy Canned Cat Food
Wet food for Cat
Royal Canin Adult Instinctive Thin Slices in Gravy is soft cat food for indoor cats 1-7 years old
Sizes available
6 x 3oz
12 x 3oz
1 x 3oz
18 x 3oz
INSTINCTIVELY PREFERRED
This thin slices in gravy cat food satisfies even the pickiest eaters with an instinctively preferred ratio of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates
OPTIMAL HEALTH & WELL-BEING
Indoor cat food with a precisely balanced blend of vitamins and minerals to maintain optimal cat health and wellness
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT & DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
Promotes cat’s digestive health and ideal weight, especially for adult cats with an indoor lifestyle
Mixed Feeding
|Weight
|Pouches / Day
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|4 lb (2 kg)
|1 Pouch
|1/8 cup (6 g)
|1/8 cup (12 g)
|1/4 cup (19 g)
|7 lb (3 kg)
|1 Pouch
|1/8 cup (15 g)
|1/4 cup (23 g)
|3/8 cup (32 g)
|9 lb (4 kg)
|1 Pouch
|1/4 cup (23 g)
|3/8 cup (33 g)
|1/2 cup (44 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|1 Pouch
|3/8 cup (30 g)
|1/2 cup (43 g)
|5/8 cup (55 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|1 Pouch
|3/8 cup (37 g)
|1/2 cup (51 g)
|3/4 cup (66 g)
|15 lb (7 kg)
|1 Pouch
|1/2 cup (44 g)
|5/8 cup (60 g)
|7/8 cup (75 g)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|1 Pouch
|1/2 cup (50 g)
|3/4 cup (67 g)
|7/8 cup (85 g)
|20 lb (9 kg)
|1 Pouch
|5/8 cup (56 g)
|7/8 cup (75 g)
|1 cup (94 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|1 Pouch
|5/8 cup (62 g)
|7/8 cup (83 g)
|1 1/8 cups (103 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Indoor cats tend to spend the majority of their days enjoying a life of leisure—whether napping, grooming, or grazing. But all that leisure time can result in extra pounds or digestive issues—and some less-than-ideal odors in their litter box. Royal Canin can help: Our wet cat food is targeted nutrition made for those lovable housecats to live a magnificent life. Royal Canin Adult Cat Instinctive Thin Slices in Gravy soft cat food is formulated with the balanced nutrition your pet needs for optimal cat health. This formula comes in a convenient pouch and features the ideal ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates—in a thin, meaty texture your cat will love. The result? A satisfied cat with the support they need to maintain an ideal weight. It makes all the difference in your cat’s health. Mix with a Royal Canin Indoor Adult dry cat food for a meal that’s sure to please.