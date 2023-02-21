Adult Instinctive Thin Slices in Gravy Canned Cat Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Indoor cats tend to spend the majority of their days enjoying a life of leisure—whether napping, grooming, or grazing. But all that leisure time can result in extra pounds or digestive issues—and some less-than-ideal odors in their litter box. Royal Canin can help: Our wet cat food is targeted nutrition made for those lovable housecats to live a magnificent life. Royal Canin Adult Cat Instinctive Thin Slices in Gravy soft cat food is formulated with the balanced nutrition your pet needs for optimal cat health. This formula comes in a convenient pouch and features the ideal ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates—in a thin, meaty texture your cat will love. The result? A satisfied cat with the support they need to maintain an ideal weight. It makes all the difference in your cat’s health. Mix with a Royal Canin Indoor Adult dry cat food for a meal that’s sure to please.

Read more