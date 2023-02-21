Adult Instinctive Thin Slices in Gravy Canned Cat Food

Adult Instinctive Thin Slices in Gravy Canned Cat Food

Wet food for Cat

Royal Canin Adult Instinctive Thin Slices in Gravy is soft cat food for indoor cats 1-7 years old

Sizes available

6 x 3oz

12 x 3oz

1 x 3oz

18 x 3oz

INSTINCTIVELY PREFERRED

This thin slices in gravy cat food satisfies even the pickiest eaters with an instinctively preferred ratio of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates

OPTIMAL HEALTH & WELL-BEING

Indoor cat food with a precisely balanced blend of vitamins and minerals to maintain optimal cat health and wellness

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT & DIGESTIVE SUPPORT

Promotes cat’s digestive health and ideal weight, especially for adult cats with an indoor lifestyle

PRODUCT DETAILS

Indoor cats tend to spend the majority of their days enjoying a life of leisure—whether napping, grooming, or grazing. But all that leisure time can result in extra pounds or digestive issues—and some less-than-ideal odors in their litter box. Royal Canin can help: Our wet cat food is targeted nutrition made for those lovable housecats to live a magnificent life. Royal Canin Adult Cat Instinctive Thin Slices in Gravy soft cat food is formulated with the balanced nutrition your pet needs for optimal cat health. This formula comes in a convenient pouch and features the ideal ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates—in a thin, meaty texture your cat will love. The result? A satisfied cat with the support they need to maintain an ideal weight. It makes all the difference in your cat’s health. Mix with a Royal Canin Indoor Adult dry cat food for a meal that’s sure to please.

