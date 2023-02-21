Adult Instinctive Thin Slices In Gravy Pouch Cat Food
Wet food for Cat
12 x 3oz
INSTINCTIVELY PREFERRED
ADULT INSTINCTIVE features a proven Macro Nutrient Profile that is preferred by cats. This profile represents the ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. A Macro Nutrient Profile also influences long-term palatability and dietary satisfaction.
MINERAL BALANCE
Formulated with a precise balance of vitamins and minerals to maintain optimal health and wellness.
WEIGHT MAINTENANCE
Helps maintain ideal weight.
Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken by-products, pork liver, salmon meal, wheat gluten, wheat flour, pork plasma, natural flavors, modified corn starch, powdered cellulose, glycine, calcium sulfate, sodium tripolyphosphate, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, carrageenan, taurine, sodium carbonate, choline chloride, magnesium oxide, yeast extract, vitamins[cholecalciferol (source of vitamin D3), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), folic acid, biotin, vitamin B12 supplement], trace minerals[zinc sulfate, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, zinc proteinate, manganese sulfate, copper proteinate, calcium iodate, manganese proteinate].
Crude Protein (min.)9.9%, Crude Fat (min.)1.7%, Crude Fiber (max.)2.8%, Moisture (max.)81.4%.
This diet contains 774 kcal ME/kg; 66 kcal ME/pouch on an as fed basis (calculated).
FELINE HEALTH NUTRITION ADULT INSTINCTIVE chunks in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.