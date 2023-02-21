Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Adult Instinctive Thin Slices In Gravy Pouch Cat Food

Adult Instinctive Thin Slices In Gravy Pouch Cat Food

Wet food for Cat

Sizes available

12 x 3oz

What is the right portion?

INSTINCTIVELY PREFERRED

ADULT INSTINCTIVE features a proven Macro Nutrient Profile that is preferred by cats. This profile represents the ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. A Macro Nutrient Profile also influences long-term palatability and dietary satisfaction.

MINERAL BALANCE

Formulated with a precise balance of vitamins and minerals to maintain optimal health and wellness.

WEIGHT MAINTENANCE

Helps maintain ideal weight.