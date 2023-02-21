Feline Appetite Control Care Dry Cat Food
PROVEN RESULTS
83% of owners would recommend the ROYAL CANIN® APPETITE CONTROL CARE Dry formula.
HUNGER REGULATION: naturally reducing the feeling of hunger.
Some cats appetites are difficult to satisfy. ROYAL CANIN® APPETITE CONTROL CARE dry formula helps reduce the feeling of hunger with a specific blend of fibers to help satisfy the appetite of cats that have a tendency to beg for food between meals.
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT: helps limit the risk of excess weight gain.
Cats that beg have a tendency to gain weight. This formula is crafted with moderate fat and precise energy content to help your cat stay fit. Contains L-carnitine, which can help with fat metabolism.
SUITABLE FOR SPAYED AND NEUTERED CATS
Suitable for spayed and neutered cats.
L.I.P.
DIGESTIVE SCIENCE INNOVATION Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Does your cat meow for more even after they've emptied their bowl? They may not be feeling full. That’s because of a common hormonal change that happens after a cat is spayed or neutered. This change causes a spike in hunger and decline in energy needs, which could lead to your cat putting on excess pounds. Royal Canin Appetite Control Spayed/Neutered dry cat food is specifically tailored for the unique nutritional needs of your adult cat (and is the perfect transition from Royal Canin Kitten Spayed/Neutered cat food). This complete and balanced formula is designed to help satisfy a cat’s increased appetite that can occur after surgery. High levels of fibers give your cat the feeling of fullness and help reduce the risk of overeating. Moderate fat levels help limit excess weight gain. And L-carnitine ensures their metabolism works hard, burning through calories and helping your cat stay at a healthy weight. Try pairing with Royal Canin Appetite Control Spayed/Neutered wet cat food for a meal your cat will love.