Bengal Adult Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Royal Canin Bengal Adult Cat Food is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of this purebred cat 1 year and older.
SPECIAL BENGAL JAW
This specially designed Y-shaped kibble, adapted to the Bengal cat’s jaw, encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
The Bengal cat can have a sensitive digestive system. Highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*), an optimal fiber content and prebiotics work to promote a balanced intestinal flora to support healthy digestion.
ATHLETIC CONDITION
Full of energy, a healthy Bengal is well-muscled and has a sleek appearance that depicts its athleticism. An optimal ratio of a high level of protein and fat content to help maintain muscle mass.
HEALTHY GLOSSY COAT
A defining feature is the Bengal distinctive coat with striking patterns and a uniquely silky feel. Specific amino acids, vitamins, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin and shiny coat.
|Daily Feeding Recommendations
|
Cat's Weight
|Low Activity
|Normal Activity
|lb
|kg
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|6.6
|3
|1/4
|33
|3/8
|42
|8.8
|4
|3/8
|41
|
1/2
|51
|11
|5
|1/2
|48
|1/2
|60
|13
|6
|1/2
|55
|5/8
|69
|15.4
|7
|5/8
|61
|3/4
|76
|17.6
|8
|5/8
|67
|3/4
|84
PRODUCT DETAILS
To you, no other breed is more magnificent than your Bengal cat. To Royal Canin, there’s no other way to feed that magnificence than with precise nutrition. With their exotic coats, Bengal cats can be just as wild as they appear. Forget long catnaps, these athletic felines are full of energy—often leaping, tumbling, and climbing high. It takes the right diet to maintain muscle tone, support sensitive stomachs, and bring out their distinctive coat’s striking patterns and shine. Royal Canin Bengal dry cat food is tailor-made nutrition created just for the Bengal breed. This exclusive formula contains an optimal ratio of high protein and fat content to support their well-muscled, sleek physiques. Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics support these cats that can be prone to digestive sensitivities. Essential nutrients like amino acids, vitamins, and omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids give their exotic coats a luxurious shine. And the Y-shaped cat kibble is specially designed for a Bengal cat’s wide, strong jaw—encouraging them to chew and crunch away tartar buildup. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Adult Instinctive wet cat food for a meal that’s sure to please.