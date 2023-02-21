Bengal Adult Dry Cat Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

To you, no other breed is more magnificent than your Bengal cat. To Royal Canin, there’s no other way to feed that magnificence than with precise nutrition. With their exotic coats, Bengal cats can be just as wild as they appear. Forget long catnaps, these athletic felines are full of energy—often leaping, tumbling, and climbing high. It takes the right diet to maintain muscle tone, support sensitive stomachs, and bring out their distinctive coat’s striking patterns and shine. Royal Canin Bengal dry cat food is tailor-made nutrition created just for the Bengal breed. This exclusive formula contains an optimal ratio of high protein and fat content to support their well-muscled, sleek physiques. Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics support these cats that can be prone to digestive sensitivities. Essential nutrients like amino acids, vitamins, and omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids give their exotic coats a luxurious shine. And the Y-shaped cat kibble is specially designed for a Bengal cat’s wide, strong jaw—encouraging them to chew and crunch away tartar buildup. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Adult Instinctive wet cat food for a meal that’s sure to please.

