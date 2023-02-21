Bengal Adult Dry Cat Food

Bengal Adult Dry Cat Food

Dry food for Cat

Royal Canin Bengal breed-specific dry cat food is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of this purebred cat 1 year and older

Existing formats

7lb

Find a retailer

Athletic condition

Full of energy, a healthy Bengal is well-muscled and has a sleek appearance that depicts its athleticism. An optimal ratio of a high level of protein and fat content to help maintain muscle mass.

Digestive health

The Bengal cat can have a sensitive digestive system. Highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*), an optimal fiber content and prebiotics work to promote a balanced intestinal flora to support healthy digestion.

Exclusive formula with fibers cocktail and high protein content

Exclusive formula with fibers cocktail and high protein content.

Healthy glossy coat

A defining feature is the Bengal distinctive coat with striking patterns and a uniquely silky feel. Specific amino acids, vitamins, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin and shiny coat.

L.I.P. Digestive science innovation

*Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Special bengal jaw

This specially designed Y-shaped kibble, adapted to the Bengal cat’s jaw, encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.

Spirited living room leopard

Striking markings with a look of the wild Sleek and very muscular body Pronounced whisker pads.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3809 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 404 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 38.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 16.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 5.4%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Methionine-cystine (min.) 0.98%, Pantothenic acid (min.) 77 mg/kg, Niacin (min.) 256 mg/kg, Omega-6 fatty acids* (min.) 2.4%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.5%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: chicken by-product meal, wheat gluten, wheat, chicken fat, corn gluten meal, corn, natural flavors (Only for mexico: including yeast and poultry), brewers rice, dried chicory root, rice hulls, pea fiber, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, sodium pyrophosphate, sodium bisulfate, fructooligosaccharides, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], salt, choline chloride, calcium sulfate, taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult Bengal cats (over 12 months old).
Feline Breed Nutrition Bengal Adult is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
100% Satisfaction guaranteed: If you are not completely satisfied with this product, ROYAL CANIN will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.
Cat Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
6.6 lb (3 kg) 1/4 cup (33 g) 3/8 cup (42 g) 1/2 cup (50 g)
8.8 lb (4 kg) 3/8 cup (41 g) 1/2 cup (51 g) 5/8 cup (62 g)
11 lb (5 kg) 1/2 cup (48 g) 1/2 cup (60 g) 5/8 cup (72 g)
13 lb (6 kg) 1/2 cup (55 g) 5/8 cup (69 g) 3/4 cup (82 g)
15 lb (7 kg) 5/8 cup (61 g) 3/4 cup (76 g) 7/8 cup (92 g)
18 lb (8 kg) 5/8 cup (67 g) 3/4 cup (84 g) 7/8 cup (101 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

To you, no other breed is more magnificent than your Bengal cat. To Royal Canin, there’s no other way to feed that magnificence than with precise nutrition. With their exotic coats, Bengal cats can be just as wild as they appear. Forget long catnaps, these athletic felines are full of energy—often leaping, tumbling, and climbing high. It takes the right diet to maintain muscle tone, support sensitive stomachs, and bring out their distinctive coat’s striking patterns and shine. Royal Canin Bengal dry cat food is tailor-made nutrition created just for the Bengal breed. This exclusive formula contains an optimal ratio of high protein and fat content to support their well-muscled, sleek physiques. Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics support these cats that can be prone to digestive sensitivities. Essential nutrients like amino acids, vitamins, and omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids give their exotic coats a luxurious shine. And the Y-shaped cat kibble is specially designed for a Bengal cat’s wide, strong jaw—encouraging them to chew and crunch away tartar buildup. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Adult Instinctive wet cat food for a meal that’s sure to please.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025