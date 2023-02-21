DENTAL CARE
Dry food for Cat
Royal Canin Dental Care dry cat food provides dental care nutrition for cats 1 year and older
PROVEN RESULTS
46% less tartar formation in 28 days* *Royal Canin internal study 2018
TOOTH BRUSHING EFFECT
Complete nutrition that features a kibble formulated with a specialized texture that polishes your dog’s teeth as they chew. This, combined with chewing, helps limit plaque and tartar build-up with every meal. Maintaining good oral hygiene is essential for your dog’s overall health.
BALANCED NUTRITIONAL FORMULA
This diet is a balanced nutritional formula for healthy adult cats that additionally helps support oral health.
COMPLETE AND BALANCED
100% complete and balanced daily feline nutrition for adult cats
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 3533 kilocalories of metabolizable energy(ME) per kilogram or 322 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 28.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 13.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 6.9%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%.
INGREDIENTS: chicken by-product meal, corn, brewers rice, chicken fat, pea fiber, wheat gluten, wheat, natural flavors, corn gluten meal, dried plain beet pulp, calcium sulfate, sodium pyrophosphate, fish oil, choline chloride, vegetable oil, potassium chloride, salt, rice flour, fructooligosaccharides, DL-methionine, powdered psyllium seed husk, sodium tripolyphosphate, monocalcium phosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
ROYAL CANIN® Feline DENTAL CARE is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.