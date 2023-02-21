DENTAL CARE

DENTAL CARE

Dry food for Cat

Royal Canin Dental Care dry cat food provides dental care nutrition for cats 1 year and older

Quantity 1

Free Shipping

PROVEN RESULTS

46% less tartar formation in 28 days* *Royal Canin internal study 2018

TOOTH BRUSHING EFFECT

Complete nutrition that features a kibble formulated with a specialized texture that polishes your dog’s teeth as they chew. This, combined with chewing, helps limit plaque and tartar build-up with every meal. Maintaining good oral hygiene is essential for your dog’s overall health.

BALANCED NUTRITIONAL FORMULA

This diet is a balanced nutritional formula for healthy adult cats that additionally helps support oral health.

COMPLETE AND BALANCED

100% complete and balanced daily feline nutrition for adult cats

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025