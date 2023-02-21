Digestive Care Chunks In Gravy Pouch
Wet food for Cat
Royal Canin Digest Sensitive Chunks in Gravy wet cat food is formulated for cats 1 year and older with sensitive stomachs
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 3oz
12 x 3oz
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
DOES YOUR CAT HAVE A SENSITIVE DIGESTIVE SYSTEM?
A sensitive stomach and digestive tract may result in poor stool quality, which can be a sign of poor digestion.
PROVEN RESULTS
Over 95% healthy stool quality in 10 days, when fed ROYAL CANIN® DIGESTIVE CARE dry and wet formulas. *Royal Canin internal study
DIGESTIVE CARE
Helps support healthy digestion in adult cats
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Water sufficient for processing, chicken, chicken by-products, wheat flour, pork liver, pork digest, pork plasma, powdered cellulose, glycine, brewers rice flour, calcium sulfate, sodium tripolyphosphate, wheat gluten, sodium aluminosilicate, potassium chloride, choline chloride, natural flavors, carrageenan, taurine, vitamins[cholecalciferol (source of vitamin D3), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), folic acid, biotin, vitamin B12 supplement], sodium carbonate, yeast extract, trace minerals[zinc sulfate, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganese sulfate, copper proteinate, calcium iodate, manganese proteinate].
Crude Protein (min.)7.5%, Crude Fat (min.)2.0%, Crude Fiber (max.)2.7%, Moisture (max.)82.0%.
This diet contains 788 kcal ME/kg; 67 kcal ME/pouch on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Feline DIGESTIVE CARE chunks in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.