Fit And Active Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Royal Canin Adult Fit & Active Dry Adult Cat Food is tailored nutrition for adult cats with outdoor access that are 1 year and older
Sizes available
3lb
HEALTH & WELLNESS
A precise blend of vitamins and minerals helps support overall cat health and wellness
IMMUNE SUPPORT
Contains an exclusive blend of antioxidants to help support the health of athletic cats
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Precise calorie content helps maintain a healthy weight
|Cat Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|3/8 cup (35 g)
|1/2 cup (44 g)
|5/8 cup (52 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|1/2 cup (43 g)
|5/8 cup (54 g)
|3/4 cup (64 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|1/2 cup (50 g)
|3/4 cup (63 g)
|7/8 cup (75 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|5/8 cup (57 g)
|3/4 cup (71 g)
|1 cup (86 g)
|15 lb (7 kg)
|3/4 cup (64 g)
|7/8 cup (80 g)
|1 cup (96 g)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|3/4 cup (70 g)
|1 cup (88 g)
|1 1/8 cups (105 g)
|20 lb (9 kg)
|7/8 cup (76 g)
|1 cup (95 g)
|1 1/4 cups (114 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Outdoor cats live a life of mystery. When they're away from home, you may not know what they're up to—but you know they're staying active. All that running around makes it hard for them to keep weight on. Plus, spending time outdoors can put stress on your cat’s immune system, leaving them vulnerable to germs. Royal Canin Adult Fit & Active dry cat food is targeted nutrition made for cats with access to the great outdoors to live a long, magnificent life. Tailored calorie levels give them the energy they need to be at a healthy, ideal weight. An exclusive complex of antioxidants helps promote immune health. Try pairing with Royal Canin Adult Instinctive wet cat food formulas for a meal your cat will love.