Fit And Active Dry Cat Food

Royal Canin Adult Fit & Active Dry Adult Cat Food is tailored nutrition for adult cats with outdoor access that are 1 year and older

3lb

HEALTH & WELLNESS

A precise blend of vitamins and minerals helps support overall cat health and wellness

IMMUNE SUPPORT

Contains an exclusive blend of antioxidants to help support the health of athletic cats

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Precise calorie content helps maintain a healthy weight

Calorie content: This diet contains 3666 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 334 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 32.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 13.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 5.8%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%.
Ingredient: chicken meal, corn, corn gluten meal, brown rice, wheat, chicken fat, pea fiber, natural flavors, grain distillers dried yeast, dried plain beet pulp, vegetable oil, wheat gluten, fish oil, calcium sulfate, sodium pyrophosphate, psyllium seed husk, sodium bisulfate, potassium chloride, choline chloride, hydrolyzed yeast, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], salt, DL-methionine, taurine, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite], monosodium phosphate, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Cat Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
6.6 lb (3 kg) 3/8 cup (35 g) 1/2 cup (44 g) 5/8 cup (52 g)
8.8 lb (4 kg) 1/2 cup (43 g) 5/8 cup (54 g) 3/4 cup (64 g)
11 lb (5 kg) 1/2 cup (50 g) 3/4 cup (63 g) 7/8 cup (75 g)
13 lb (6 kg) 5/8 cup (57 g) 3/4 cup (71 g) 1 cup (86 g)
15 lb (7 kg) 3/4 cup (64 g) 7/8 cup (80 g) 1 cup (96 g)
18 lb (8 kg) 3/4 cup (70 g) 1 cup (88 g) 1 1/8 cups (105 g)
20 lb (9 kg) 7/8 cup (76 g) 1 cup (95 g) 1 1/4 cups (114 g)

Outdoor cats live a life of mystery. When they're away from home, you may not know what they're up to—but you know they're staying active. All that running around makes it hard for them to keep weight on. Plus, spending time outdoors can put stress on your cat’s immune system, leaving them vulnerable to germs. Royal Canin Adult Fit & Active dry cat food is targeted nutrition made for cats with access to the great outdoors to live a long, magnificent life. Tailored calorie levels give them the energy they need to be at a healthy, ideal weight. An exclusive complex of antioxidants helps promote immune health. Try pairing with Royal Canin Adult Instinctive wet cat food formulas for a meal your cat will love.

